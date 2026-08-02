72% of Hispanic voters are concerned about China's alleged data theft from US election systems
According to the poll, 62% of likely voters overall expressed concern over the allegations made by Donald Trump, who claimed during his speech that U.S. intelligence agencies concealed the fact that China illegally accessed election systems and obtained information from more than 220 million voter records.
Seventy-two percent of Hispanic voters in the country said they were concerned about revelations regarding alleged access by China to U.S. election systems and the alleged theft of data from more than 220 million voters, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released following President Donald Trump's speech on election integrity.
According to the poll, 62% of likely voters overall expressed concern about the allegations raised by Trump, who claimed during his speech that U.S. intelligence agencies concealed the fact that China illegally accessed election systems and obtained information from more than 220 million voter records.
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How concerned are you about this data theft?— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) July 24, 2026
I'm Concerned -
All Voters: 62%
Men: 64%
Women: 60%
18-29: 72%
30-39: 72%
40-49: 61%
50-64: 62%
65+: 52%
White: 59%
Black: 59%
Hispanic: 72%
Other: 78%
DEM: 49%
IND: 63%
GOP: 76%
Harris 2024 Voters: 40%
Trump 2024 Voters: 85%
A breakdown by ethnicity shows that concern was highest among Hispanic voters, at 72%, compared to 59% among white and African American voters. Among those who identified with other ethnic categories, the figure reached 78%.
The poll also revealed a high level of concern among younger voters. In both the 18- to 29-year-old and 30- to 39-year-old age groups, 72% said they were concerned about the allegations raised during the presidential address. Similarly, 64% of men and 60% of women shared that concern.
Politics
Most voters concerned about election security following Trump's speech
Williams Perdomo
By political affiliation, 76% of Republicans, 63% of independents and 49% of Democrats expressed concern about the allegations. Among those who voted for Trump in the 2024 election, the figure rose to 85%, while among Kamala Harris voters it was 40%.
More than half watched the speech
Among those who did not watch the presidential address were 48% of women and 38% of men. By age group, the percentage was 53% among voters aged 18 to 29, 44% among those aged 30 to 39, 49% among those aged 40 to 49, 41% among those aged 50 to 64 and 36% among those over 65.
In terms of political affiliation, 53% of Democrats, 46% of independents and 30% of Republicans said they had not watched the speech. Among those who voted for Kamala Harris in 2024, the percentage was 52%, while among Trump voters it was 31%.