72% of Hispanic voters are concerned about China's alleged data theft from US election systems

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de agosto, 2026

Seventy-two percent of Hispanic voters in the country said they were concerned about revelations regarding alleged access by China to U.S. election systems and the alleged theft of data from more than 220 million voters, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released following President Donald Trump's speech on election integrity.

According to the poll, 62% of likely voters overall expressed concern about the allegations raised by Trump, who claimed during his speech that U.S. intelligence agencies concealed the fact that China illegally accessed election systems and obtained information from more than 220 million voter records.

A breakdown by ethnicity shows that concern was highest among Hispanic voters, at 72%, compared to 59% among white and African American voters. Among those who identified with other ethnic categories, the figure reached 78%.

The poll also revealed a high level of concern among younger voters. In both the 18- to 29-year-old and 30- to 39-year-old age groups, 72% said they were concerned about the allegations raised during the presidential address. Similarly, 64% of men and 60% of women shared that concern.

By political affiliation, 76% of Republicans, 63% of independents and 49% of Democrats expressed concern about the allegations. Among those who voted for Trump in the 2024 election, the figure rose to 85%, while among Kamala Harris voters it was 40%.