Journalist Bertrand Ndongo on Voz News: 'The number of illegal immigrants who have entered Ceuta now exceeds the local population'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de agosto, 2026

On the Voz News program, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed journalist Bertrand Ndongo about the current migration crisis unfolding in Spain and the consequences this could have for the Iberian country.

"Spain is currently going through turbulent times due to a government that is completely out of touch with reality. This is a historic situation, it's a migrant influx in which 99% are strong, working-age men entering with a mindset we've never seen before. […] Right now, the number of undocumented immigrants who have entered Ceuta exceeds the local population. We have spoken with them directly, and they have told us what is happening. People are sleeping on every street corner, and in the parks it's almost impossible to walk because it's like a carpet of people sleeping on the ground. […] It feels as though all of this is a rehearsal for what might happen in the coming years. It feels as though Morocco has a clear objective to occupy Ceuta, then Melilla and then the Canary Islands.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.