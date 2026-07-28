Robert F. Kennedy Jr. denounces Fauci's incalculable damage to Americans' trust in public health

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 27 de julio, 2026

Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched a scathing critique against the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Anthony Fauci, accusing him of prioritizing his media presence over the well-being of the public during the COVID-19 crisis.

Kennedy's statements came after the release of Fauci's personal notes written during the period of public health restrictions, according to Fox News.

The journal, made public by Senator Rand Paul, documents the daily life of the 85-year-old former official during 2020. In his writings, Fauci reflected a marked focus on his growing public prominence, going so far as to state in his notes that "it was no hyperbole" to claim he was "the most famous and talked-about person in the country."

Criticism of public health management and censorship of scientific debate

During his appearance on the program "The Ingraham Angle", Kennedy argued that Fauci's actions caused permanent damage to the credibility of medical institutions. The HHS secretary questioned the handling of the pandemic by the man once described by the mainstream media as "America's doctor," noting that the strategy implemented resulted in high mortality rates across the country.

"[Fauci's approach] was focused on promoting himself, on appearing on television, and not on public health," Kennedy stated on the news network.

The official added that Fauci's leadership caused "incalculable" damage to the institutional fabric: "[Fauci] was the expert they elevated. And anyone who did not have blind and complete faith in these expert opinions —which we now know were lies— was marginalized, vilified, demonized, and censored."

Kennedy also recalled how he was banned from digital platforms for questioning the official narrative regarding the virus's origins in the Wuhan lab.

"I pointed out that [COVID-19] almost certainly came from the Wuhan lab and... my Instagram account—with a million followers—was suspended for spreading misinformation. I never posted any misinformation. I posted all the things that we now know to be true, and they were labeled as misinformation," he emphasized.

The role of traditional media and the legal liability landscape

The Secretary of Health also pointed to the coverage provided by major news networks during the lockdown period, accusing them of protecting the former director of NIAID and silencing dissenting voices. "The press was part of this collusion," RFK Jr. stated.

"It was corrupt and caused tremendous harm to the media in this country and to Americans' faith in that vital democratic institution," he added.

The controversy takes on special significance in light of Fauci's upcoming appearance before Congress, where he is expected to be questioned about the contents of his diaries and the decisions made under his leadership.

Regarding the congressional hearing, Kennedy warned of the legal implications for the former official: "There are many things [Fauci] said that we know are lies, and presumably Rand Paul will ask him about those things, and if he lies again, then he could be subject to prosecution for perjury."