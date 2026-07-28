Joe Biden's lawyers concede defeat and pave way for release of his recordings with Robert Hur

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 27 de julio, 2026

After months of intense legal battles to keep under wraps the audio-visual material from the investigations into the handling of classified documents, Joe Biden's legal team has finally surrendered.

The decision ends the legal blockade and authorizes the Department of Justice to release the recordings and transcripts of the interviews conducted by Special Counsel Robert Hur, as reported by Fox News Digital.

Judge Tanya Chutkan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted the motion to voluntarily dismiss filed by Biden's attorneys. The former president's team justified the withdrawal by noting that Biden is currently a private citizen who is not seeking any public office, which undermines the Executive Branch's argument for maintaining institutional secrecy regarding the records.

Evidence of cognitive decline exposed

The material in question includes conversations held in 2016 and 2017 between Biden and Mark Zwonitzer, the ghostwriter of his memoir "Promise Me, Dad", as well as transcripts prepared during the investigation into the unauthorized retention of confidential records from his time as vice president and senator.

Although Hur chose not to file criminal charges on the grounds that deliberate intent could not be proven, his final report justified the decision by describing the former vice president to a potential jury as an "elderly, well-meaning man with a poor memory."

The legal dismissal will allow the Oversight Project and the House Judiciary Committee to access the recordings that the special counsel had previously described as "painfully slow."

Jeff Clark, the organization's vice president of litigation, reacted to the ruling by noting that this evidence will reveal "his mental decline since 2016 and 2017", questioning why the Democratic Party leadership pushed for his presidential candidacy despite being aware of such limitations.

A legal setback for the Democratic Party's narrative

The concession by Biden's legal team comes after a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected an emergency motion filed to halt the release of the audio recordings.

The court ruled that the personal privacy invoked by the defense does not outweigh the strong public interest in learning the grounds that underpinned the criminal investigation into Hur.

The Department of Justice, which had already shifted its initial stance in February to allow the release of redacted versions, is now authorized to proceed with the formal handover of the tapes. The publication of this material promises to expose the extent of the media and institutional coverage surrounding Biden's performance during his time in the White House.