Mexico: Authorities kill alleged CJNG hitman leader in Manzanillo

Published by Carlos Dominguez 22 de julio, 2026

Mexican authorities reported Tuesday that a police operation in the port of Manzanillo, Colima, resulted in the deaths of an alleged hitman leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and his bodyguard. The confrontation occurred while officers were attempting to seize drugs and weapons.

According to the Colima State Attorney General's Office, officers were met with gunfire upon arriving at the scene. In responding to the attack, they killed Miguel, known as "El Topo" (under Mexican law, last names are not disclosed), along with the man accompanying him.

A key port for CJNG precursors

Manzanillo is a strategic point on Mexico's Pacific coast. Chemical precursors used to manufacture synthetic drugs, including fentanyl, frequently enter through that port. The operation is part of efforts to disrupt those supply chains.

The CJNG is considered, along with the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the two largest and most violent criminal organizations in the country. In February 2025, the U.S. government designated it as a "foreign terrorist organization."

The death of "El Topo" comes months after another blow to the cartel. Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias "El Mencho" and founder of the CJNG, died in February during a Mexican Army operation aimed at his capture, which relied on information provided by U.S. intelligence.