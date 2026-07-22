"The arrest of 'Mayo' Zambada is an achievement of the Trump administration and a strong message from the DEA and the CIA"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 21 de julio, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed political analyst and journalist Pedro Ferriz de Con on the news program about the implications of the sentencing of drug trafficker Ismael "Mayo" Zambada, as well as the accusations made by the United States against Mexican officials.

"'Mayo' Zambada is, in my opinion, one of the most cunning drug traffickers one can imagine. He is a man who managed to evade arrest for 50 years. For me, his capture is an achievement for the United States. I would have liked this achievement and this victory to have been a binational one, from government to government. Because we Mexicans are overjoyed that this happened. It's a strong and powerful message from the DEA, the FBI, and the CIA. But it seems that in Mexico, this isn't viewed the same way. Claudia Sheinbaum's administration focused first on complaining about why they took him instead of celebrating the joint achievement that should make us all happy.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.