United Kingdom | Equality Act: A 'monster' that has imposed failed ideology on the British state

Published by Carlos Dominguez 22 de julio, 2026

A recent report has described the British Equality Act as a "monster" that has entrenched "flawed ideology" at the heart of the state, granting authorities excessive powers to "enforce equality" in an unequal and unjust manner.

According to The Telegraph, the document from the Prosperity Institute calls for the complete repeal of the law and argues that it has moved the country away from protecting "individual freedom" and toward a culture of "collective victimhood."

Weaponization of the law

Lord Sewell, the Conservative peer who previously led a major review on racial and ethnic disparities, wrote in the foreword: "We built a monster. The original intent of anti-discrimination law was to give citizens legal recourse against discriminatory acts." However, he asserts, it ended up becoming "a framework that grants sweeping powers to the state and its agencies to actively enforce equality."

According to Sewell, the problem is not only that this power exists, but that "access to it remains unevenly distributed."

Furthermore, the report highlights that two of the factors that most influence people's opportunities in Great Britain today—social class and place of origin—are not protected by law. At the same time, it criticizes the fact that the legislation is based on the premise that "discrimination is assumed to be the norm" in society.

Reform U.K. and Conservatives back the report

The document's conclusions have been applauded by both the right-wing party Reform U.K. and the Conservatives, parties that have intensified their criticism of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies following the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak.

The police went so far as to handcuff Nowak while he was dying from stab wounds and initially treated his killer, of Sikh origin, as a potential victim after he claimed to have suffered racist abuse.

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform U.K., has linked the police response to the influence of DEI policies. The Conservatives, for their part, have already pledged to eliminate the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED), a key provision of the 2010 law that requires public bodies to promote equal opportunities between those who have a "protected characteristic" and those who do not.

"Divisive legal regime"

According to The Telegraph, Claire Coutinho, shadow minister for equality, acknowledged that the Equality Act consolidated decades of anti-discrimination legislation, but it also created new obligations that have allowed identity politics and a culture of grievance to run rampant. "When the police are unable to stop criminals, when the NHS cannot say what a woman is, and when judges are no longer appointed on merit, we have to acknowledge that something is going badly wrong," she said.

For her part, Suella Braverman, Reform U.K.'s spokesperson on equality, was more direct. According to her, "the British people never consented to this divisive legal regime," which was imposed by a Labour government in its final days "under the influence of distant European judges and lawyers."

The Prosperity Institute's report proposes replacing the Equality Act with a much simpler anti-discrimination framework, which could be incorporated into existing labor law and offer limited protection in areas such as disability, eliminating the current complex system of "protected characteristics."