The latest tally puts the death toll from the earthquakes in Venezuela at more than 5,300

Published by Carlos Dominguez 22 de julio, 2026

The death toll from the devastating double earthquake that struck Venezuela on June 24 has surpassed 5,300, according to the latest official tally released on Tuesday.

The earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5, struck the coastal state of La Guaira the hardest; it is considered the epicenter of the tragedy. So far, authorities have confirmed 5,346 deaths, a figure that continues to rise slowly as rescue workers continue to search through the rubble.

Missing persons: the figure the government avoids mentioning

Although authorities under the Chavista regime have not publicly updated the number of missing persons, international organizations such as the UN estimate that this figure could rise to as many as 50,000 people, while some local projections put the number at around 10,000.

According to AFP, the tragedy extends beyond the dead. More than 16,700 people were injured, and at least 23,000 were left homeless, living in precarious conditions in makeshift camps in stadiums, plazas, and on sidewalks.

Amid rubble and aftershocks: the harsh reality after the earthquake

The earthquake also destroyed or severely damaged hundreds of buildings: some 856 were affected, and 190 collapsed completely. More than 6,400 people were rescued alive from the rubble, but with each passing day, hopes of finding more survivors diminish.

To date, there have been 1,405 aftershocks, according to the bulletin cited by AFP.