VIDEO | Pedro Ferriz de Con reveals CIA's alleged ultimatum to Claudia Sheinbaum in New York

Published by Diane Hernández 22 de julio, 2026

Relations between the United States and Mexico are enduring a period of growing tension marked by Washington's crackdown on drug trafficking and its alleged ties to sectors of Mexico's political establishment. The recent conviction of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, the investigations opened by U.S. federal prosecutors against Mexican officials, the designation of cartels as terrorist organizations and the warnings from the Trump administration have increased pressure on the government of Claudia Sheinbaum at one of the most delicate moments in bilateral security cooperation.

Given this context, journalist and political analyst Pedro Ferriz de Con stated in an interview with VOZ News that the Mexican president had reportedly received an "ultimatum" from senior officials at the CIA and the FBI during a private meeting held in New York prior to the Club World Cup final. Ferriz de Con attributed this information to sources in Washington and maintained that the message was intended to demand greater cooperation with U.S. investigations into politicians allegedly linked to criminal organizations.

Throughout the conversation, the journalist also analyzed the impact of the sentence against "El Mayo" Zambada, questioned the Mexican government's response to the legal actions taken by the United States, and warned about what he considers a growing influence of the Cuban regime in Mexico. He also expressed concern over the electoral reforms pushed by the ruling party and called for strengthening citizen oversight of the upcoming elections as a mechanism to preserve the country's democratic integrity.