West Virginia deploys National Guard following flash floods
According to an update released by Governor Patrick Morrisey's office, the state's response includes 85 rescues carried out with the participation of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the deployment of 310 National Guard members, and the availability of 19 helicopters from the National Guard and the State Police for search-and-rescue missions.
Authorities in West Virginia are carrying out a large-scale response operation following flash floods caused by torrential rains that affected various communities across the state and necessitated dozens of rescues.
According to an update released by the office of Governor Patrick Morrisey, the state's response includes 85 rescues carried out with the participation of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the deployment of 310 National Guard members, and the availability of 19 helicopters from the National Guard and the State Police for search-and-rescue missions.
In addition, the state has opened three shelters for displaced residents. Authorities indicated that, so far, no civilians are missing and no deaths have been confirmed.
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West Virginia's response is fully underway.— Governor Patrick Morrisey (@wvgovernor) July 22, 2026
Latest operational update:
• 85 rescues involving West Virginia DNR
• 310 National Guard personnel deployed
• 19 National Guard/State Police helicopters on or available for rescue missions
• 3 Shelters stood up for displaced… pic.twitter.com/uHfXA2Ml8m
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Governor Morrisey traveled to the affected communities to assess the damage, meet with local officials and emergency response teams, receive operational briefings, and provide an update on response and recovery efforts.
Torrential rains caused flooding that submerged homes and businesses, destroyed bridges, and led to numerous water rescues in various areas of West Virginia. According to a report by NBC News, up to seven inches of rain fell in some places.
In response to the emergency, Morrisey declared a state of emergency for all 55 counties in West Virginia on Tuesday night. Initially, 100 National Guard members were deployed to the hardest-hit areas in the northern part of the state, while another 200 troops were subsequently deployed.
The floods
The flooding also forced the closure of sections of Interstate 79, U.S. Route 48, and numerous secondary roads. The ground was already saturated following the storms last Saturday, which rained more than two inches in various parts of the state.