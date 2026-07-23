Surprise proposal in Minnesota: Mike Lindell proposes six-month amnesty for undocumented foreigners

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 22 de julio, 2026

In a statement that has taken the state political scene by surprise, businessman and Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Mike Lindell proposed the implementation of a six-month temporary amnesty program aimed at undocumented immigrants residing in the state.

The founder of MyPillow, who has the political backing of President Donald Trump, outlined his initiative aimed at regularizing the employment status of this population.

During an interview with the Washington Examiner, the Republican candidate detailed how the proposed mechanism would work for the state. "For six months, all undocumented immigrants would have to apply for what will be called a conditional work visa," Lindell stated while explaining the scope of the measure.

Fiscal integration without the right to vote or citizenship

The plan proposed by Lindell seeks to integrate undocumented workers into the formal economy without granting political rights or access to U.S. citizenship. The goal of the initiative is to increase tax revenue and regularize employment in local productive sectors.

"Now, you're not a citizen. You can't vote, but you have this card with which you can now work and pay taxes, and function within society," the candidate emphasized, highlighting the legal limitations of the temporary permits he proposes to implement as governor.

The political landscape in a Democratic stronghold

Lindell's stance introduces a unique nuance to the debate on immigration policy, setting it apart from the usual dynamics of mass deportation promoted by sectors of the conservative movement at the federal level. Despite the controversy the proposal may spark, Lindell is currently emerging as the leading contender for the Republican Party nomination in the state's primary.

The election race represents a historic challenge for local conservatism. Minnesota has remained a Democratic Party stronghold for decades, not having endorsed a Republican presidential candidate since Richard Nixon's victory in 1972. The last Republican governor to hold the state's highest office was Tim Pawlenty, who completed his term in 2011.