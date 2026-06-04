An albino buffalo named Donald Trump because of its mane causes a furor at a zoo in Bangladesh

Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de junio, 2026

A 700-kilogram albino buffalo has become one of the main attractions at Bangladesh's national zoo, where hundreds of visitors flock every day to observe the animal, dubbed Donald Trump for its striking blond tuft of hair.

According to AP, the unique animal began attracting attention when a farmer noticed that its blond mane resembled President Donald Trump's distinctive hairstyle. The comparison went viral on social media after videos of the buffalo went viral, drawing numerous curious onlookers to a farm located on the outskirts of Dhaka.

The buffalo was originally intended to be slaughtered during Eid al-Adha, the Muslim festival of sacrifice. However, authorities ordered its transfer to the capital's zoo citing security reasons, after growing public interest generated a massive influx of visitors.

Since his arrival at the enclosure, large crowds have turned out to see him despite the high temperatures. Visitors congregate in front of his pen to photograph him and record videos, while some parents lift their children on their shoulders so they can get a better look at him.

Zoo staff have also taken special measures to care for the animal. Workers brush it, arrange its fur to one side and spray it with water to help it withstand the heat, while fans remain on near its enclosure.

Local media reported that the exhibit initially included a sign with the name "Donald Trump," although it was later removed. They also reported that the zoo's curator was fired on Saturday, with no official explanation offered.

Prior to its transfer to the zoo, the buffalo had been sold for slaughter during the religious holiday. However, when Interior Minister Salahuddin Ahmed ordered the authorities to take control of the animal, the money was returned to the buyer.