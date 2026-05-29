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Mike Johnson's chief of staff to leave post in June

Johnson's office confirmed Haynes's departure on Friday.

Mike Johnson en Capitol Hill/ Jim Watson

Mike Johnson en Capitol Hill/ Jim WatsonAFP

Just The News Just The News
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Ben whedon - Just The News

House Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff, Hayden Haynes, will leave his post in June, Politico reported.

Haynes has served in the post for the entirety of Johnson's speakership, which began in 2023 after a small bloc of dissident House Republicans voted to oust then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Johnson's office confirmed Haynes's departure on Friday.

Johnson's own tenure in the speakership has been tumultuous, given the narrow Republican margins in the chamber and his unexpected rise to the top job.

© Just The News

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