Mike Johnson's chief of staff to leave post in June

Published by Ben whedon - Just The News 29 de mayo, 2026

House Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff, Hayden Haynes, will leave his post in June, Politico reported.

Haynes has served in the post for the entirety of Johnson's speakership, which began in 2023 after a small bloc of dissident House Republicans voted to oust then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Johnson's office confirmed Haynes's departure on Friday.

Johnson's own tenure in the speakership has been tumultuous, given the narrow Republican margins in the chamber and his unexpected rise to the top job.

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