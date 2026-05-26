Published by Carlos Dominguez 26 de mayo, 2026

The prime minister of Canada, Mark Carney, on Monday compared the efforts of Alberta to seek greater autonomy, and even possible independence, to Brexit, calling it "dangerous" and suggesting Albertans would not understand the consequences of their decision.

Carney, who was governor of the Bank of England during Brexit, did not hesitate to recall his "experience" to criticize the Albertan independence movement. According to the prime minister, many Britons voted thinking the process would be straightforward. However, Carney said, "They're still, ten years later, trying to undo what people didn't think they were voting for, but what they ended up having."

The leader of the Liberal Party said he has already launched a "campaigning for Canadian unity" in which he proposes "cooperative federalism with Alberta, with Quebec, with all provinces and territories in the country, with Indigenous peoples as well."

However, the independence supporters denounce the excessive interference of Ottawa in the control of its energy resources, as well as the systematic blocking of investments motivated by environmental regulations.

Alberta prepares an independence referendum

Alberta's prime minister, Conservative Danielle Smith, announced last May 21 the call for a referendum that could open the door to a legal process towards independence for the province, with Canada's main oil producer having generated more than 80% of the national crude oil in 2024.

Although the courts invalidated a citizen petition that gathered more than 300,000 signatures, Smith considers that this does not prevent him from organizing the consultation before the end of the year. According to the prime minister, even in case of victory, the referendum would only represent the first stage of an eventual road to secession.

Polls show that about 30% of Alberta's five million people support independence, the highest figure ever recorded.

Danielle Smith charges against Trudeau and the Liberals

Last year, Danielle Smith stated: "For the last 10 years, successive Liberal governments in Ottawa, supported by their new Democrat allies, have unleashed a tidal wave of laws, policies, and political attacks aimed directly at Alberta's free economy, and in effect against the future and livelihoods of our people."

"They have blocked new pipelines with [bill] C-69, cancelled multiple oil and gas projects, and banned the very tanker ships needed to carry those resources to new markets," she added.

For the prime minister, "the vast majority of these individuals are not fringe voices to be marginalized or vilified. They are loyal Albertans. They are, quite literally, our friends and neighbors who’ve just had enough of having their livelihoods and prosperity attacked by a hostile federal government"