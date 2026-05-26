Mexico captures a nephew of 'El Chapo' Guzmán wanted by US

Published by AFP 26 de mayo, 2026

Mexican forces captured in an operation a nephew of Mexican drug lord Joaquí “El Chapo” Guzmán, the Security Ministry said Tuesday.

Identified as Isai N, he was arrested in the border state of Sonora and is wanted by American authorities.

Omar García Harfuch, secretary of security, detailed on X that the detainee is "the nephew of 'El Chapo,'" the former head of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel who is serving a life sentence in the United States.

The Mexican press identified the detainee as Isai Martínez Zepeda, who is reported to have been captured in June 2008 in possession of large caliber weapons.

The Mexican Security Ministry's press office told AFP it lacked details about the earlier capture.

Two of Guzmán’s sons, Ovidio and Joaquín, are also serving prison time in the United States for drug trafficking.