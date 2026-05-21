France: Air France and Airbus convicted of involuntary manslaughter for 2009 Rio-Paris flight crash, justice for the 228 victims

Published by Carlos Dominguez 21 de mayo, 2026

French courts found Air France and Airbus guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday for the crash of flight AF447, the biggest tragedy in French aviation, which occurred 17 years ago.

The Court of Appeal in Paris overturned the first-instance acquittal judgment of April 2023 and condemned both companies as "solely responsible" for the incident that cost the lives of 228 people. It also imposed the maximum fine: 225,000 euros (about $260,000) on each.

The decision was welcomed by the victims' relatives. Danièle Lamy, president of the Entraide et Solidarité AF 447 association, stressed in statements picked up by AFP that "for the first time multinational aviation companies are condemned and safety is placed above any other economic consideration."

The accident that shocked the world On June 1, 2009, the Airbus A330 operating flight AF447 between Rio de Janeiro and Paris crashed into the Atlantic Ocean in the middle of the night. On board were 228 people of 33 nationalities, including 61 French, 58 Brazilians, two Spaniards and one Argentine. Only 50 bodies were recovered.



The black boxes revealed that the crash originated from the freezing of the Pitot probes (speed sensors) while the plane was crossing an area of heavy storms near the equator. This resulted in a loss of speed data, pilot disorientation and a series of incorrect maneuvers that ended in crashing the aircraft.

Unforgivable failures: This is how the court condemned Airbus and Air France

The court considered it proven that both Airbus and Air France committed serious failures that directly contributed to the accident.

On the one hand, Airbus underestimated the seriousness of the recurring problems with the Pitot probes and failed to take urgent measures or to adequately inform the user airlines. Moreover, Air France did not provide its pilots with sufficient training on how to act when faced with the freezing of these probes nor did it properly inform its crews.

Although at first instance the judges recognized "imprudence and negligence" but found no certain causal link, the Public Prosecutor's Office changed its position and appealed for a criminal conviction. The Court of Appeal agreed with him.

Opprobrium and warning

Airbus immediately announced that it would appeal the sentence to the Court of Cassation, the French Supreme Court. Their lawyer, Simon Ndiaye, called the decision "outside Justice and the law."

For their part, prosecutors Rodolphe Juy-Birmann and Agnès Labreuil were particularly harsh during the trial: "This conviction will cast opprobrium on these two companies. It must ring out as a warning," they said, also criticizing the lack of "a single word of sincere consolation" from the companies.

Seventeen years later, the families of the 228 victims of AF447 are finally getting a criminal acknowledgment that many have been waiting for since 2009.