Former Rep. Barney Frank dead at 86

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Just The News / Ben Whedon 20 de mayo, 2026

Former Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., died Tuesday evening at the age of 86.

His sister, Doris Breay, confirmed his death to NBC10 Boston, saying "He was, above all else, a wonderful brother. I was lucky to be his sister."

Frank first won election to Congress in 1980 and served until 2013. He was among the first openly gay members of Congress and the first to marry a person of the same sex while in office.

Frank entered hospice care earlier this year.

In recent years, he was perhaps best known as the partial namesake of the Dodd-Frank Act, an overhaul of the financial system in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent for Just the News. Follow him on X.





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