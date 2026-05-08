Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz: 'We want our farmers to feed Americans instead of China'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de mayo, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and Executive Director Karina Yapor interviewed Republican Rep. Monica De La Cruz of Texas’ 15th Congressional District on a range of issues, including the importance of business growth and the challenges facing farmers in her state.

I understand how hard it is to get up every day and be responsible not only for your own family, but also for your employees and their families. That’s why we want to help ease that burden by cutting regulations and making the 20% deduction for small businesses permanent. This is going to help people across the country, but especially here in South Texas. When I travel throughout my community, what I hear from people every day is that they do not want to return to the chaos under the Biden administration. What they want is security, law and order here at the border. We do not want countries like China or others feeding Americans. We want American farmers doing what they do best, and that is feeding Americans,” De La Cruz said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.