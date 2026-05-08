Hispanic Republicans in Texas strongly support Trump and prefer Rubio for 2028

Published by Joaquín Núñez 7 de mayo, 2026

Donald Trump maintains a high popularity rating among Hispanics who identify as Republicans. This was the finding of a recent poll conducted in Texas by the firm National Victory Strategies. The poll also found immigration as the top concern for this group and a preference for Marco Rubio for 2028.

The main finding of the poll conducted April 21-27 was strong support for President Trump. Among Hispanic Republicans, 82% approve of his performance, while 61% support him more strongly. Since his return to the White House in January 2025, the president has implemented a policy of deporting illegal immigrants, many of them also convicted of crimes such as murder, violence or drug trafficking.

As for the predominant ideology among Hispanic Republicans, 86% describe themselves as conservative, while 61% identify themselves as very conservative. In addition, 47% identify as MAGA and 43% as traditional Republicans. While it might seem that it is younger voters who tend to be closer to Trumpism, the poll found that, among all age groups, those over 65 were the most likely to identify with the MAGA movement.

Hispanic Republicans prefer Marco Rubio for 2028

The silent battle for the Republican presidential nomination heading into 2028 features many key players. On one side are the frontrunners: Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Their high profiles and close ties to President Trump have placed them well ahead of the rest in the average of the polls.

When asked about the upcoming presidential election, 40% of Republican Hispanics in Texas said they would vote for Rubio, while 29% said they would vote for Vance. Far behind were Ron DeSantis (6%), Ted Cruz (4%), Donald Trump Jr. (4%) and Rand Paul (3%).

Immigration and "Islamization" as top concerns

The poll also asked Hispanic Republicans about their top concerns today. The illegal immigration took the top spot with 30%, followed by "Islamization" at 16% and the economy at 15%.

Further down the list appear drought and water scarcity (9%), border security (9%), healthcare (8%) and inflation (7%).

Paxton or Cornyn for Senate?

The last question in the poll was about the Republican Senate primary in Texas. After a tough first round, incumbent Senator John Cornyn and the state's attorney general, Ken Paxton, advanced to the runoff.

Hispanic Republicans elected Paxton by a wide margin, 50%-27%. The state attorney general won across all age groups, though he drew more support among Hispanics aged 18 to 29. He also beat Cornyn among traditional Republicans, 36% -35%.

As for the Republican runoff for attorney general, 36% said they would vote for State Senator Mayes Middleton, who edged out Congressman Chip Roy at 34%.