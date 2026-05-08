Thunder hold off Lakers in LeBron's 300th playoff game

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de mayo, 2026

The Oklahoma City Thunder overcame resistance attempts by LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday to prevail 125-107 and move ahead 2-0 in this Western Conference semifinal of the NBA.

The defending champions, who also won all four regular-season meetings with the Lakers, will have a chance to clinch the playoffs in Saturday and Monday's clashes in Los Angeles.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, with 22 points, was again below his usual level but the rest of the Thunder's arsenal was enough to contain the visitors, who were hobbled offensively by Luka Doncic's injury.

LeBron James, the first player to reach 300 playoff games, had 23 points and 6 assists and shooting guard Austin Reaves broke out with another 31 points, his highest mark in the postseason.

ogether, they helped the Lakers bounce back from Tuesday’s blowout loss and remain competitive for much of Thursday night against the heavy favorites to win the title.

The Angels had their big opportunity of the playoffs when they led by five points in the third quarter and Gilgeous-Alexander had to go to the bench because of personal foul trouble.

When it was time to extend the lead, the Lakers were overwhelmed by a 22-5 run starring Thunder supporting players: Ajay Mitchell (20 points), Jared McCain (18) and Jaylin Williams (7).

Pivot Chet Holmgren, with 22 points and 9 rebounds, again won the battle in the paint against DeAndre Ayton, who was held to 3 points and 10.

Oklahoma City, which has never lost a series it led 2-0, remains unbeaten in this postseason after a four-game sweep of the Phoenix Suns.

Pistons pull away from Cavs

The East's top seed, Detroit Pistons, also took a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 107-97 win.

Cade Cunningham, with 25 points and 10 assists, continues to masterfully guide the Pistons, who are two wins away from their first conference finals since 2008.

This time the point guard was responsible for holding off a late comeback by the Cavaliers, who erased a 14-point deficit.

Donovan Mitchell reached 31 points but James Harden was held to 10, with a 3-13 series on field goals.

The 36-year-old point guard was once again a liability for his team.

Harden, who scored only 2 points in the second half, committed four turnovers for a total of 11 in these two playoff games.