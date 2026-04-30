Oil expert José Pereira: 'The Iranian oil industry has suffered because it did not expect the war to spread so much'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 29 de abril, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed oil expert José Pereira about the complex global landscape surrounding oil prices amid the conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran, the outcome of which remains uncertain.

"This is a very complex scenario because as the war drags on, everything will become more complicated every day because oil prices will continue to rise and on top of that there is the issue of gas. [...] Iran's oil industry is at a moment in which it is being strongly affected, especially in view of the fact that the war has been extending more than originally planned. [...] Venezuela was always strategic for the United States for one simple reason: the U.S. Gulf refineries were built based on metallurgy for Venezuelan crude oil," Pereira said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.