MLB: Yankees acquire Luis Garcia Jr. in a major trade with Nationals

Luis Garcia Jr. during his time with the Washington Nationals NurPhoto via AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de agosto, 2026

The New York Yankees officially announced the acquisition of Luis Garcia Jr., from the Washington Nationals, in a trade in which the Nationals acquired the services of four players.

Specifically, the Nationals acquired Yovanny Cruz, Jake Bird, Ben Grable and Jack Cebert.

"The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable," the New York team reported via a statement.

Since joining Major League Baseball in 2020, García Jr. had only ever worn the Nationals' uniform. He made his debut on Aug. 14 of that year against the Baltimore Orioles.

During his time in Washington, the New York-born player hit 81 home runs and drove in 345 runs.