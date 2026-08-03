How to Prepare Your Children for College Without Compromising Their Values

Published by Barbara Migliore 3 de agosto, 2026

In this episode of Vivas y Plenas, Flor Elena Robledo talks with Ingrid Rosario, a Christian singer and mother, about a question that concerns many parents: Are we preparing our children just to graduate, or also to stand firm in their values when the world puts them to the test outside the home and college?

College is much more than just the place where our children earn a degree: it's the environment where they will strengthen their convictions, build friendships, and discover the purpose that will give direction to their lives. This episode is sponsored by Liberty University, which invests in Hispanic families through an excellent education grounded in faith, values, and leadership.

Educating with Purpose from an Early Age

Ingrid shares that, ever since preschool, she has walked alongside her 14-year-old son, exposing him to museums and historic sites around the world—not just to read about history, but to experience it firsthand. For her, that curiosity to learn is directly connected to faith: the Bible is not viewed merely as a book of stories, but as a book that applies to daily life.

Although she still doesn't know if her son will go to college, Ingrid is clear: an education grounded in biblical values and principles is the priority, regardless of the institution chosen.

The love of learning doesn't end with a degree

Ingrid recalls that her own college days were 30 years ago, but she continues to learn and study every day. "For me, education is extremely important, but grounded in Christian values. As long as I have breath in my lungs, I won't stop learning and studying," she shared.

"For me, education is extremely important—but grounded in Christian values. As long as I have breath in my lungs, I won't stop learning and studying." Ingrid Rosario

How Liberty University Changed the Course of Her Life

Before coming to Liberty, Ingrid wanted to be a physical therapist—and even before that, a dancer. Her interest in the connection between the body and science led her to study education and preventive medicine, since at that time the university didn't offer the degree program she was looking for.

She didn't win the audition scholarship she'd hoped for, but she received a scholarship for being Latina, at a time when the university was actively seeking to recruit Hispanic students. In her senior year, she had the opportunity to go to India as a missionary for a month—an experience that left a deep impression on her. "My heart was broken by the poverty I saw, and that helped me feel compassion for what Venezuela is going through today as well," she said. In the midst of that process, she was discovered as a singer, and her purpose finally took shape.

A university that fosters purpose, not just a degree

For Ingrid, Liberty University rivals any other university in academic quality, without compromising its Bible-based Christian values. "They are raising up champions who will change the world, and I fall into that category," she explained, recalling the vision of Jerry Falwell, who founded the university in 1971 with the purpose of equipping young people with principles and an excellent education.

According to Ingrid, the most valuable aspect wasn't just choosing a major; rather, the university helped her discover the calling and purpose God had for her life—something she says isn't an isolated case but rather the hallmark of that community.

The Emotional and Social Challenges of College Life

Ingrid acknowledges that the challenges of her generation were different from those of today's students (she received her first email in 1994), but at their core, the insecurities remain the same: comparison, fear of the future, and the search for identity and acceptance.

One of the points she emphasizes most is that, in an environment like Liberty, social pressure also exists, but it is directed toward the positive: seeking God, studying, and forming healthy friendships—rather than the pressure to party or use substances that many parents fear when sending their children to college.

The Influence of Friendships: The Silent Key

Flor Elena and Ingrid agree that college friendships can either reinforce or test the convictions instilled at home. Surrounding oneself with people who share the same principles makes it easier to uphold those values, while the wrong kind of friendships can gradually erode them, even in small ways such as daily habits.

Both emphasize that these kinds of friendships, formed in an environment of shared faith, not only last through college but often become relationships that endure a lifetime.

Go straight to college or take a gap year?

Ingrid took a two-year break (a "gap year") before starting college, and she believes that waiting gave her the maturity to make the most of the experience. However, Flor Elena shares that, with her own children, she has seen that the right decision depends on each young person: one of them took a gap year and entered college with greater clarity, while the other went straight from high school and also did very well.

Both agree that there's no one-size-fits-all formula: it depends on the young person's maturity, their sense of purpose, and what they need at that point in their life.

When Classroom Ideologies Clash with Family Values

Another challenge parents face is that, once their children reach college, many professors do not share the family's ideology or faith. Flor Elena explains that when she noticed one of her children was becoming too confused during high school, she decided to transfer him to a Christian environment.

For both of them, the key lies in two things: the example children see at home, and teaching them to question and firmly defend their own convictions, even when not all teachers share those values.

Financial Uncertainty: Taking a Leap of Faith

Ingrid recalls that her own mother couldn't afford college, and that she even faced cultural resistance when she decided to go away to college. Still, she felt convinced that Liberty was the right place for her, even though she didn't know how she was going to pay for it.

She arrived at college with just $10 and a scholarship that didn't cover the full cost, but over time she secured more financial aid, worked, and by her sophomore year, had her tuition fully paid. "Faith doesn't require seeing how things will turn out. It just asks for one step at a time," she reflected, encouraging other parents to learn about the scholarships and resources available rather than ruling out the option out of fear or ignorance.

Liberty University: Scholarships for Hispanic Families

This episode of *Vivas y Plenas* is brought to you by Liberty University, which is offering scholarships to Hispanic families who believe in faith, traditional values, and work as part of our way of life—whether on campus or 100% online.

A visit can change your life and that of your family. Learn more at Liberty.edu/UnaVisita

Want to listen to the full conversation?

Watch the full episode with Ingrid Rosario on our YouTube channel.

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