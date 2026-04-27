LIVE | Oil rises again on setback to Middle East peace talks

Published by Israel Duro 27 de abril, 2026

The cancellation of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran in Pakistan have again caused oil prices to rise again. A barrel of Brent remains well above $100, and, at the end of the day on Asian exchanges was paying $108, to $96.62 for West Texas Intermediate.

While no attacks are being recorded in the Persian Gulf, the other major front of the war is experiencing days of tension with the mutual accusations by Israel and Hezbollah of breaking the cease-fire in force for the next three weeks. So far, both sides have exchanged attacks and an Israeli soldier has lost his life in an "incident".

The Iranian authorities have begun a round of dialogue with their neighbors, at the same time as with Russia, with the foreign minister in Moscow. Donald Trump, for his part, has told Tehran that, when they are willing to talk, they can call Washington.

Times are Eastern Standard Time (ET).

04:39 am Iran blames Washington's "inordinate demands" for the failure of negotiations 10:39 27/04/2026 10:39 27/04/2026 "TheU.S. approachcaused the previous round of negotiations, despite progress, to fail to achieve its goals," Iranian Foreign Minister Abas Araqchi, quoted by Iranian state media as saying.



The U.S. delegation, he noted, made "excessive demands."





The foreign minister also maintained that"safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is an important global issue." Iran is keeping the strait closed, in a move it has vowed to sustain as long as the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports continues.

04:15 am. Iranian foreign minister arrives in Russia to meet Putin following a round of contacts with neighboring countries and Turkey 10:38 27/04/2026 10:38 27/04/2026 Iranian Foreign Minister Abas Araqchiarrived Monday in St. Petersburg, where he is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, several Iranian state media reported.



Before traveling to Russia, Araqchi stayed in Oman and the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, where talks were to be held with the United States. He also spoke by telephone with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

04:05 am Oil rises again after negotiations remain in limbo 10:35 27/04/2026 10:35 27/04/2026 With negotiations between the US and Iran in Pakistan in limbo, the price of oil rose again, spurred, moreover, by the growing fear of possible shortages as a consequence of the prolongation of the conflict.



The Brent barrel is still well above 100 dollars, and at the opening of the European markets, it was priced at 108 dollars, compared to 96.62 dollars for the West Texas Intermediate.

03:43 am Trump: assassination attempt "is not going to deter me from winning the war in Iran" 10:33 27/04/2026 10:33 27/04/2026 U.S. President Donald Trump said the shooting during the White House Correspondents' Dinnerwould not deter him from war with Iran, although he considered it unlikely that the incident was linked to the conflict.





"This is not going to dissuade me from winning the war in Iran. I don't know if this had anything to do with it, I really don't think so, based on what we know," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference after the incident.



Speaking Sunday on Fox News Channel, Trump described the attacker as a "very disturbed" person and said he wrote a"very anti-Christian" manifesto.

03:15 am. Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of being, "in practice, dismantling the cease-fire" 10:28 27/04/2026 10:28 27/04/2026 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the actions of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah threaten the ceasefire in Lebanon andvowed to act "firmly".



"It must be understood thatHezbollah's violations are, in practice, dismantling the cease-fire," Netanyahu said during a weekly meeting of his cabinet.



The leader assured that his country is acting in "with firmness" in accordance with "the agreements" reached with the United States and Lebanon and stated that this implies "freedom of action not only to respond to attacks, which is obvious, but also toprevent immediate threatsand even emerging threats."