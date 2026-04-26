LIVE | Trump insists 'nobody knows' who's in charge in Iran

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de abril, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday's shooting at a media dinner in Washington would not divert him from his focus on the war against Iran.

"It's not going to deter me from winning the war in Iran. I don't know if that had anything to do with it, I really don't think so, based on what we know," Trump told reporters at the White House after the incident.

In addition, the president maintained that "nobody knows" who's in charge in Iran. The Republican noted that there is enormous infighting and confusion within Iran's "leadership."

Times correspond to Eastern Standard Time (ET).

04:30 am Trump cancels trip of his envoys to Pakistan 04:53 26/04/2026 11:01 26/04/2026 U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his envoys not to travel to Pakistan to hold talks with Iranian officials on ending the war.



04:00 am Trump maintains Iranian negotiators can call "whenever they want" 04:52 26/04/2026 04:52 26/04/2026 U.S. President Donald Trump maintained that Iranian negotiators can call Washington "whenever they want," after he canceled his emissaries' trip to Pakistan for peace talks with Iran.



03:30 am Netanyahu orders harsh attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon 04:51 26/04/2026 04:51 26/04/2026 Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the army to attack the pro-Iranian Lebanese group Hezbollah after what the armed forces consider violations of an agreed cease-fire.



03:00 am Pakistan remains committed to its role as mediator between the U.S. and Iran 01:47 26/04/2026 11:01 26/04/2026 Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country "remains committed to serving as an honest and sincere facilitator, working tirelessly to promote lasting peace and permanent stability in the region," despite the collapse of a new round of talks.



