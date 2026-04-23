Ecuador authorizes extradition to New York of alias 'Topo,' a key drug trafficking ally in the region

Published by Diane Hernández 23 de abril, 2026

The National Court of Justice of Ecuador approved on Wednesday the extradition to the United States of Dario Penafiel, alias 'Topo,' identified as a lieutenant of the narco-trafficker Adolfo Macias, known as Fito and leader of the criminal group Los Choneros.

According to the high court in a statement, the decision allows his transfer to stand trial for crimes of large-scale drug trafficking and use of firearms. The measure was adopted after receiving diplomatic assurances from the United States, an indispensable requirement in this type of process.

Peñafiel was captured in September 2025 in the Ecuadorian Amazon, where he allegedly coordinated illegal mineral extraction activities. According to authorities, he also had ties to a dissident group of the former Colombian FARC guerrillas and was wanted by a federal court inNew York.

Peñafiel has already served time for kidnapping and racketeering

Peñafiel had already faced court proceedings in Ecuador. He served time for kidnapping and illicit association, and was later investigated for the murder of a policeman, a case in which he was dismissed by a judge.

Alias Topo met Fito during his incarceration in a prison in Guayaquil, where he allegedly consolidated his closeness with the criminal leader. After recovering his freedom, he moved to the province of Orellana, in the east of the country, where he assumed a key role in the illegal exploitation of gold.