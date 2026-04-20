LIVE | Confusion: Iran sends mixed messages, hints it won't attend Vance talks and threatens to respond to freighter seizure

Published by Israel Duro 20 de abril, 2026

The confusion surrounding the Middle East War once again takes center stage in the conflict. Between threats from both sides and contradictory messages from Tehran—which seem to indicate the lack of a single command—, the ayatollahs hinted that they are considering not sending a delegation to negotiate with the team led by JD Vance to Pakistan.

A situation that was further complicated after the capture of an Iranian freighter that was trying to evade the blockade by the U.S. Navy. Tehran warned that it is considering retaliation for what it described as "an act of piracy" by the U.S..

A situation that has made Donald Trump say "enough!" and warn that he will resume the attacks, with greater force and more painful targets if an agreement is not closed before Wednesday, the day the cease-fire expires: No more "playing nice."

Times correspond to Eastern Time (ET).

04:36 am Oil prices soar again amid instability in the Middle East 09:44 20/04/2026 09:44 20/04/2026 The price of a barrel of oil rebounded sharply on Monday after declines accumulated over the past week on optimism about an early end to the war of war and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.



However, things went awry over the weekend, and the current situation drove black gold to increases above 5%. Thus, after the opening of European stock markets, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was up 6% to $88.89 per barrel, while Brent was selling at $95.20 per barrel after a 5.3% rally.

04:20 am. Iran says it has no plans to participate in negotiations and threatens retaliation over captured freighter 09:10 20/04/2026 11:31 20/04/2026 State-run IRIB television reported, citing Iranian sources, that "there are currently no plans to participate in the next round of Iran-U.S. talks." In addition, the state-run IRNA agency pointed to the blockade and Washington's "unreasonable and unrealistic demands," stating that "under these circumstances, there is no clear prospect for fruitful negotiations."



Iranian media indicated that the end of the naval blockade is an indispensable condition for dialogue.



The picture was complicated by Sunday's announcement of the seizure of an Iranian tanker in the Gulf of Oman by the U.S. Navy as it attempted to evade the U.S.-imposed blockade.



Iran vowed Monday to "respond soon" to the seizure of the vessel, which it called an "act of piracy" and a violation of the cease-fire.

03:29 am Spain to ask EU to break association agreement with Israel 10:29 20/04/2026 11:31 20/04/2026 Spain will ask the European Union on Tuesday to break its association agreement with Israel, arguing that its government "violates international law," announced the prime minister, Socialist Pedro Sanchez.

02:46 am China calls on US and Iran to return to negotiations despite seizure of freighter 10:25 20/04/2026 11:31 20/04/2026 China expressed concern over the U.S. Navy's seizure of an Iranian cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, calling on Iran and the United States to "maintain the dynamics of ceasefire and negotiations," while expressing readiness to support efforts in this regard.



"We express our concern over the forcible interception of the vessel in question by the U.S.," a Foreign Ministry spokesman, Guo Jiakun, said. "China supports the parties involved in maintaining the dynamics of both the ceasefire and the negotiations," he added.