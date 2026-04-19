Trump orders to attack and seize Iranian ship that defied US naval blockade in Strait of Hormuz

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 19 de abril, 2026

The U.S. Navy intercepted and took control of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, in a new episode of tension with the regime in Tehran.

President Donald Trump reported that the vessel, identified as TOUSKA, which is 900 feet long and nearly the weight of an aircraft carrier, was stopped after disobeying direct orders from the U.S. Navy.

"The U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer USS SPRUANCE intercepted the TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman, and gave them fair warning to stop," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom," he added. Subsequently, Marine Corps troops took full custody of the ship.

"Right now, U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel," the president wrote. "We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what’s on board!" Trump added.

The president also noted that the TOUSKA was under Treasury Department sanctions due to its "history of illegal activity," which reinforces Washington's thesis of illicit operations linked to the Iranian regime.

Escalation after ceasefire violations

The incident comes amid growing friction over control of the sea passage. Trump accused Iran of breaking the cease-fire agreement after firing on Western vessels.

"ran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement!" the president also posted Sunday, noting that among the targets were vessels linked to French and British interests.

French company CMA CGM confirmed that one of its ships was the target of Iranian warning shots, although it assured that the crew is safe.

Iranian authorities had recently stated that the sea passage remained open during the ceasefire. However, subsequent actions by the Revolutionary Guard Corps point to a tightening of control over the area.

This is a developing story.