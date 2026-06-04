American Airlines suspends six routes due to soaring jet fuel prices

Published by Carlos Dominguez 4 de junio, 2026

American Airlines joins the list of airlines cutting flights in the face of sharply rising jet fuel prices, driven by the war on Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The company announced Wednesday that it will temporarily suspend six routes during August and September. According to analysts, the changes are in direct response to the rising cost of Jet A, which accounts for between 25% and 30% of airlines' total operating costs.

A spokesman for American Airlines, quoted by CBS News, assured that "American is not suspending any routes indefinitely as part of this adjustment."

Routes affected by American Airlines



Los Angeles - Cleveland

- Los Angeles - Columbus

Los Angeles - Pittsburgh

Los Angeles - Washington Dulles

Charlotte - Ontario

- Charlotte - Sacramento . The connections that will be temporarily suspended are:

The airline assured that it will contact affected passengers to accommodate them on other flights or offer full refunds.

Airline industry context

It's not just American Airlines. According to CBS News, Delta Airlines also recently raised baggage fees citing "evolving global conditions." In Europe, KLM and Lufthansa have announced similar cuts.

The price of jet fuel has risen sharply in recent months due to instability in global oil supply caused by conflict in Middle East. Analysts warn that if prices remain high, more airlines could cut capacity in the coming weeks.