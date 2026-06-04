American Airlines suspends six routes due to soaring jet fuel prices
Amid escalating costs caused by the conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, American Airlines on Wednesday announced the temporary suspension of six routes for the months of August and September, joining other airlines seeking to protect their finances in the face of soaring jet fuel prices.
American Airlines joins the list of airlines cutting flights in the face of sharply rising jet fuel prices, driven by the war on Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
The company announced Wednesday that it will temporarily suspend six routes during August and September. According to analysts, the changes are in direct response to the rising cost of Jet A, which accounts for between 25% and 30% of airlines' total operating costs.
A spokesman for American Airlines, quoted by CBS News, assured that "American is not suspending any routes indefinitely as part of this adjustment."
Routes affected by American Airlines
- Los Angeles - Cleveland
- Los Angeles - Columbus
- Los Angeles - Pittsburgh
- Los Angeles - Washington Dulles
- Charlotte - Ontario
- Charlotte - Sacramento
The airline assured that it will contact affected passengers to accommodate them on other flights or offer full refunds.
Airline industry context
It's not just American Airlines. According to CBS News, Delta Airlines also recently raised baggage fees citing "evolving global conditions." In Europe, KLM and Lufthansa have announced similar cuts.
The price of jet fuel has risen sharply in recent months due to instability in global oil supply caused by conflict in Middle East. Analysts warn that if prices remain high, more airlines could cut capacity in the coming weeks.