NFL: Russell Wilson, Super Bowl champion with Seahawks, announces his retirement

Russell Wilson, during his time with the Denver Broncos. NurPhoto via AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de junio, 2026

Russell Wilson, one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in recent NFL seasons, announced that he is ending his professional career after 14 years at the elite level. He is 37.

"Thank you, football," Wilson wrote on social media, accompanying his words with a video reviewing his entire sports career.

The NFL honored the quarterback with a video of Wilson's best plays posted on social media.

In 2012, Wilson was selected in the third round of the draft by the Seattle Seahawks, a franchise he led for 10 seasons and guided to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.

He then signed with the Denver Broncos, where his professional decline began and he was relegated to the bench. After playing for the Colorado franchise, he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants, where he ended his professional career.

In his 14 elite seasons, Wilson threw for 46,966 yards, 353 touchdown passes and 114 interceptions. He will now be a commentator for CBS Sports.