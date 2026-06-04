California: At least one dead and three wounded after shooting at graduation ceremony

Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de junio, 2026

One person died and three others were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at the end of a graduation ceremony at Fairfield High School, in California, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. near Schafer Stadium, where Sem Yeto High School's graduation was being celebrated.

According to Fairfield police, the victim was 18 years old. The other injured are 11, 20 and 25 years old and were taken to hospitals. Authorities have not released information on their conditions. The suspect remained at large as the investigation progressed, KRON 4 reported.

Following the incident, Suisun City Mayor Catherine Moy expressed her dismay and asked to wait for official information from authorities.

"I don't have official details to share on the shooting at Fairfield High during the Sem Yeto graduation. Official information will come from the Fairfield Police Department," she said.