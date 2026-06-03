Canada and Mexico request to renew the USMCA for 16 years in the face of Trump's growing doubts

Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de junio, 2026

Canada and Mexico formalized their request Tuesday to extend the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) for 16 years, in an attempt to shield the trade agreement in the face of the doubts expressed by President Donald Trump.

According to AFP news agency, the agreement is vital for both countries, as United States represents the main destination of their exports: about 75% for Canada and about 80% for Mexico. Given this dependence, Ottawa and Mexico City are seeking to give the treaty long-term stability.

In a letter sent Monday to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Mexican Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, Canadian Minister Dominic LeBlanc noted that "Canada recommends renewal of the agreement for another 16 years." Shortly thereafter, LeBlanc met in Washington with his counterparts, describing the meeting as "positive" and announcing that talks will continue in the coming weeks.

For his part, Secretary Ebrard also backed the 16-year extension during a press conference in Mexico City.

An agreement under Trump's doubts

The USMCA, signed during Trump's first term, now faces uncertainty. Although the president praised it at the time, he has recently called it "irrelevant" and imposed tariffs on key Canadian sectors, such as automotive.

Despite these tensions, Rep. Greer has signaled that the U.S. is willing to maintain parts of the treaty, albeit with possible adjustments.

In his letter, LeBlanc stressed that the agreement "is highly beneficial for each of our countries," recalling that trilateral trade has grown by 32% since the USMCA entered into force in 2020.

However, the Canadian minister acknowledged that the United States and Mexico "could propose areas where improvements are needed," although he emphasized that for Ottawa it will be essential to address the sectoral tariffs imposed by Trump.