Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de junio, 2026

The 2026 World Cup is just around the corner. The biggest tournament in soccer kicks off on June 11, touted as “the biggest World Cup in history.” It will feature more participants (48 national teams) and more games (104) than ever before. In addition, it will be the first time with three host countries. Trying to predict the winner is a real headache for analysts and fans and devolves into a whirlwind of opinions and arguments. For this reason, artificial intelligence (A.I.) jumped in to help clear up doubts.

After running more than 10,000 simulations, the Supercomputer Opta, one of the most developed models in the technology industry, has predicted which team will be crowned. Its verdict is not crazy, although it has probably dismissed the beliefs of a significant portion of fans and analysts.

The 2026 World Cup champion, according to Opta

It is not reigning champions Argentina, who will head to North America led by Leo Messi, nor France, captained by Kylian Mbappé. Nor was it Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the Opta Supercomputer, Spain is the overwhelming favorite.

The Spanish national team, boosted by the likes of Lamine Yamal, Rodri Hernández and Pedri, among others, has a 16.1% chance of lifting the title. In addition, the model gives the team a 25.6% chance of being in the final, which will be played on July 19 at NYNJ Stadium (commonly known as MetLife Stadium).

Led by Luis de la Fuente, Spain has earned the full confidence of the artificial intelligence model thanks to its collective balance and blistering form in previous international competitions. It already knows what it is to triumph at a World Cup: it achieved glory in South Africa in 2010.

France, England, Argentina and Portugal

After Spain, the Opta Supercomputer positions France, England, Argentina and Portugal as the next most likely teams to win the World Cup. The first three already have at least one World Cup title in their trophy cabinets; the fourth does not.

Spain : 16.1%.

France : 13%.

England : 11.2%.

Argentina : 10.4%.

Portugal : 7%.

On the other hand, Brazil, the team with the most titles (five), ranks sixth in the Opta Supercomputer ranking, with a 6.6% chance of finishing on top. Germany has a 5.1% chance.