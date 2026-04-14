Chavismo relocates former Minister of Defense, accused of drug trafficking: now he will control Venezuelan agriculture

Vladimir Padrino López, as Minister of Defense, in military exercises prior to the capture of Nicolás Maduro.Pedro Mattey- AFP .

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 13 de abril, 2026

Venezuela's interim regime, headed by Delcy Rodriguez, appointed on Monday chief general Vladimir Padrino Lopez as the new minister of Productive Agriculture and Lands, in a decision that has raised questions because of the official's political and military profile.

The announcement comes less than one month after his departure from the Ministry of Defense, a position he held for more than a decade and from which he was a key piece in sustaining the chavista apparatus.

"He assumes the commitment to boost agricultural production to guarantee the national supply," Rodriguez said in communicating the appointment.

A military man questioned at the head of a sector in crisis

The appointment of Padrino López as head of agriculture reinforces the Chavista practice of militarizing strategic civilian areas without proven technical expertise.

During his time at the Ministry of Defense, Padrino López was singled out for his role in consolidating the power of Nicolás Maduro's regime, in a period marked by allegations of repression, institutional collapse and economic deterioration.

Now, his arrival in a devastated sector with falling production, legal insecurity and abandonment of the countryside raises doubts about the real capacity of the Rodriguez regime to drive a recovery based on efficiency and free markets, rather than political control.

Under the international spotlight

The new minister's record does not go unnoticed outside Venezuela. Since 2025, the United States has maintained a reward of up to US$15 million for information leading to his capture or conviction, in the framework of investigations for alleged links to drug trafficking networks.

This context makes his appointmenta controversial signal for the international community, which has insisted on the need to purge the institutions as a condition for a credible democratic transition.

Reshuffle of power, not reform

Far from representing a change of course, the decision seems to respond to a logic of internal rearrangement within Chavismo, where loyal figures are recycled in different positions to preserve quotas of power.

The lack of details on a concrete agricultural plan or structural reforms reinforces the perception that the chavista apparatus responds more to political calculations than to a serious economic recovery strategy, although under Washington's tutelage this remains to be seen.