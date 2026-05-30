South Carolina: Trump endorses Pamela Evette for governor, knocks Nancy Mace's aspirations

Published by Joaquín Núñez 29 de mayo, 2026

Donald Trump picked his candidate in the gubernatorial election in South Carolina. With the Republican primary just days away, the president endorsed Pamela Evette, the state's lieutenant governor, whom he described as a leader with the "courage and wisdom necessary to deliver strong results for the people of her wonderful state and for our nation."

In addition to Evette, other Republican candidates include Ralph Norman, a congressman; Alan Wilson, the state's attorney general; and Nancy Mace, a congresswoman and a former Trump ally. Indeed, Mace reacted quickly after not receiving the president's endorsement.

"I know I put the likelihood of an endorsement on the line when I demanded transparency on the Epstein files. I demanded it because you deserved the truth - ALL OF IT - and as a survivor of a corrupt and broken court system, I will always pursue justice for those who deserve it. If sacrificing my values is the price of an endorsement, I will never pay it," she wrote on her X account.

"Highly Respected and very popular Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina, Pam Evette, is an America First Patriot who has been with me from the very beginning. She never wavered, never let me down, and was the only South Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate to Endorse me as soon as I launched my 2024 Presidential Campaign. She crisscrossed South Carolina and other States for me, and I said, at the time, that this is truly something which I cannot forget!” the president wrote.

"A successful Entrepreneur, Businesswoman, and Civic Leader, prior to becoming a distinguished Lieutenant Governor, and working with my friend, and GREAT Governor, Henry McMaster," she added.

As for McMaster, the popular two-term governor will leave office next Jan. 24. During his two terms, he pushed an agenda focused on tax cuts, economic deregulation and pro-market policies to attract investment and strengthen the state's business growth.

In addition, McMaster pushed a social conservative agenda focused on abortion restrictions, the defense of traditional values and opposition to progressive initiatives on education and gender issues.

In his Truth Social post, Trump also gave the scoop that the governor's son, Henry McMaster Jr., will run for lieutenant governor alongside Evette.

As for his plan for South Carolina, Evette promises to eliminate the state income tax, expand educational freedom, champion President Trump's agenda, modernize the state's infrastructure and create the South Carolina Office of Government Efficiency (SCOGE), among other things.