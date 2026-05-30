Hegseth warns about China's military build-up: 'There is justified alarm'

Published by Alejandro Baños 30 de mayo, 2026

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, warned about the growth and development of China in defense, while noting that Washington DC does not seek a "confrontation," but a "balance" in Asia that benefits both the United States and its allies in the region.

"When we look at the region today, there is justified alarm regarding China's historic rise in military power and expansion of its activities," Hegseth said, while appearing at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia's premier security meeting, held Saturday.

Washington is not seeking "an unnecessary confrontation in the region" but rather "a truly stable balance" in the region that is favorable to all involved, "in which no state, including China, can impose its hegemony and jeopardize security or prosperity," the Pentagon chief added.

Hegseth also made mention of the relationship between the United States and Taiwan, qualifying that there has been "no change" in Washington DC's posture toward Taipei.

China's defense minister, Dong Jun, did not attend. Instead, Beijing sent a panel of defense experts and academics.

This appearance came days after President Donald Trump met with Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, in Beijing. At the meeting, both leaders agreed on "fantastic" trade deals, while the Republican stated that Beijing will not move against Taiwan "as long as I am here."