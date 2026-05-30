Trump's doctor assures that the president 'remains in excellent health condition'

Published by Alejandro Baños 30 de mayo, 2026

Donald Trump "remains in healthy condition." That was the diagnosis of the president's doctor, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, after the Republican underwent a checkup this week at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Maryland).

He demonstrates "strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function," Capt. Barbabella said that Trump "is fully fit to perform all the duties of commander-in-chief and head of state."

The president underwent different medical tests earlier this week, being the third checkup he has undergone since returning to the White House in January 2025.

In the post-medical examination report, Trump's doctor stated that "preventive advice was provided, including the recommendation of dietary modification, taking low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity and continued weight loss."

Trump, who will turn 80 on June 14, takes three medications daily: two to control cholesterol and another to prevent heart disease.