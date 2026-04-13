Peru: Fujimori celebrates defeating leftist 'enemy' amid electoral irregularities and allegations of 'fraud'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 13 de abril, 2026

The presidential candidate and conservative Keiko Fujimori, celebrated Monday the preliminary results of the general elections in Peru, which position her as the favorite to advance to a runoff in June.

The leader of Popular Force assured that the numbers reflect a strong signal in favor of the country, facing what she described as "the enemy": the left.

"The results are a very positive sign for our country, because the enemy is the left," Fujimori declared in a brief speech after the first exit polls and quick counts were released.

Although the official count is advancing slowly, with only around 40% of the votes processed, Keiko Fujimori is comfortably leading the official results. The second place, which would define her rival in the runoff, remains in dispute among a reduced group of candidates, where the ultraconservative Rafael López Aliaga, mayor of Lima, stands out as the most likely possibility.

Irregularities and allegations of "fraud"

The elections were marked by serious logistical problems that generated indignation among voters and the candidates themselves.

Voting is mandatory in Peru, but some 63,000 people were unable to exercise their right due to lack of identity cards, ballot boxes and other electoral materials. In view of these failures, the electoral authority was forced to extend the voting day until this Monday, with additional hours from 07:00am to 6:00pm local time.

In several voting centers in Lima long lines formed while citizens expressed their frustration for the delays and organizational errors.

López Aliaga denounced a "very serious electoral fraud." "We are going to justly call for a citizen protest," he said.

Police raid sparks tension on election day

The situation escalated when, even before the polling stations closed, anti-corruption police and prosecutors burst into the headquarters of the electoral body and into the facilities of the company in charge of distributing the voting materials to gather information about the incidents.

AFP journalists confirmed the presence of uniformed officers both inside and around the premises.

During the night, dozens of people gathered in front of the highest electoral authority, shouting "fraud, fraud!."