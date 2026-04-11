US begins unblocking Strait of Hormuz

A ship sails through the Strait of Hormuz before the start of the war in Iran AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de abril, 2026

President Donald Trump reported that the United States has initiated "the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz," stressing that this is "a favor" to numerous countries, including China.

"We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Incredibly, they don’t have the Courage or Will to do this work themselves," the president added.

At the same time, Trump took aim at the media who claim that the Islamic fundamentalist regime in Iran is winning the war.

"The Fake News Media has lost total credibility, not that they had any to begin with. Because of their massive Trump Derangement Syndrome (Sometimes referred to as TDS!), they love saying that Iran is ‘winning’ when, in fact, everyone knows that they are LOSING, and LOSING BIG!" wrote Trump.

"Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft apparatus is nonexistent, Radar is dead, their Missile and Drone Factories have been largely obliterated along with the Missiles and Drones themselves and, most importantly, their longtime ‘Leaders’ are no longer with us," the president added.

Trump's remarks came shortly after U.S. diplomacy, led by Vice President J.D. Vance, met with representatives of the Iranian regime in Islamabad, Pakistan.