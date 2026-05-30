Djokovic leaves his future uncertain after French Open loss

Published by Alejandro Baños 30 de mayo, 2026

Novak Djokovic, No. 4 in the ATP rankings and the men's tennis player with the most Grand Slams in history, he left his future up in the air after being eliminated by João Fonseca in the third round at French Open.

"I don't know," Djokovic replied at a press conference, when asked if this was the last match he will play on the French capital's clay.

With retirement from professional tennis not far off, Djokovic, 39, is pushing hard to try to win his 25th Grand Slam. The last one he achieved was the 2023 U.S. Open.

Djokovic fell against the odds against Fonseca in the third round at French Open. The young Brazilian tennis player, 19 years old and called to be one of the referents of the next generation, rebounded the Serbian in a game that went to the fifth set (4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 and 7-5).

Fonseca will face Norway's Casper Ruud in the round of 16.