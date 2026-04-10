Trump threatens new attacks on Iran if negotiations fail

Published by Víctor Mendoza 10 de abril, 2026

(AFP) War vessels are being restocked with weapons to strike Iran again in the event of a failure of talks in Pakistan, President Donald Trump warned Friday in an interview with the New York Post.

"We are conducting a rearmament. We are loading the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made; even better than the ones we used before, which we tore them to pieces with," the Republican leader added.

"And if we don't reach an agreement, we will use them; and we will use them very effectively."

In a brief and cryptic message posted hours earlier on his Truth Social network, Trump had made reference to the "MOST POWERFUL MESS IN THE WORLD!!!"

Vice President JD Vance left Friday for Islamabad to lead the U.S. delegation in talks with Iran that will take place this weekend, issuing a warning to Tehran not to "play games" with Washington.