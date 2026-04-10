Trump says Iran holds 'no cards' beyond control over Strait of Hormuz

Published by Carlos Dominguez 10 de abril, 2026

President Trump made clear his position of strength in the face of Iran this Friday, asserting that the Iranian regime lacks real bargaining power except for temporary control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the oil and gas that drives the global economy flows.

In a message posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: "The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways."

"The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!" he warned.

The president added in another post that "the Iranians are better at handling the fake news media, and 'public relations,' than they are at fighting!"

These statements come just ahead of peace talks to be held this weekend in Islamabad, Pakistan between U.S. and Iranian delegations. The Strait of Hormuz will be one of the focal points of the negotiations.

Fragile ceasefire and accusations of non-compliance

Last Tuesday, the U.S. and Iran announced a 15-day ceasefire that included the immediate unblocking of the strait. However, Trump denounced on Thursday that Tehran is not complying with what was agreed.

"Iran is absolutely not doing its job in Hormuz - that's not the agreement we came to!" the president protested.