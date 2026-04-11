Trump pledges to boost investment in Hungary if Orbán is re-elected

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 10 de abril, 2026

President Donald Trump assured that the United States is ready to deploy all its economic power in support of Hungary, in a message published a few days before this Sunday, April 12, parliamentary elections in the country, in which Prime Minister Viktor Orbán seeks to remain in power.

The statement reinforces Washington's explicit backing for one of its main allies in Europe, at a key moment for Hungary's political future.

Direct economic backing from Washington

In a message disseminated on Truth Social, Trump laid out a scenario of expanded economic cooperation under Orbán's leadership:

"My Administration stands ready to use the full economic power of the United States to strengthen Hungary's economy," the president wrote. "We are excited to invest in the future prosperity that Orbán's continued leadership will generate!" he added.

The president compared this potential support to that provided to other strategic allies, suggesting that Hungary could benefit from significant investments if required by its government.

The message comes in the home stretch of a campaign marked by debate over sovereignty, economics and external influence.

Political support in the midst of campaign

Trump's statements add to a broader political offensive by his administration. Vice President JD Vance recently traveled to Budapest, where he expressed a direct endorsement of Orbán and called on voters to support his continuity.

During his speech, Vance emphasized Hungary's role as a bastion of conservative values in Europe, stressing the defense of national sovereignty against what he described as external pressures.

Trump, for his part, also symbolically participated in the event through a phone call, in which he praised the Hungarian leader's management and his migration policy.

Debate over sovereignty and international influence

The U.S. endorsement has generated criticism from sectors of the Hungarian opposition and from Europe, where some question Washington's role in the electoral context.

However, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Andrew Puzder, rejected that there is interference, affirming that the actions of the U.S. government do not constitute electoral interference.

Orbán, who has been in power for more than a decade, faces a key election amid tensions with Brussels and a discourse focused on defending national identity and political independence.

Hungary has established itself as one of Trump's closest partners on the European continent, especially on issues such as immigration, sovereignty and energy policy.

The U.S. president's message reinforces that alliance and leaves open the door to deeper economic cooperation, depending on next Sunday's election result.