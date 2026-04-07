Published by Carlos Dominguez 7 de abril, 2026

Vice President J.D. Vance on Tuesday gave an explicit and forceful endorsement to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is seeking reelection in the parliamentary election on Sunday, April 12.

Vance gave a speech in Hungary at the Hungarian-American Day of Friendship event. During his speech, the vice president openly declared that he was in Budapest "to help, as much as [he] possibly can," with the conservative leader's reelection and called on those present to defend national sovereignty.

Before beginning his speech, Vance phoned President Trump and put the conversation on speakerphone so thousands of Orbán supporters could hear him. "I love Hungary and I love that Viktor, I'll tell you," the president said. "He's a fantastic man. We've had a tremendous relationship, and he does a job. Remember this? He didn't allow people to storm your country and invade your country like other people have and ruin their countries."

Vance urges vote for Orbán vs. Brussels

The vice president stressed that Hungary has upheld principles that he considers essential to a country's identity and cohesion. "Under Viktor Orbán's leadership, you have held on to the civilizational goods that make a country worth living in in the first place. Sovereignty, prosperity, history, a sense of national community, the redemptive nature of bringing new life and new families into the world. This is an awesome and difficult responsibility, because across much of the West, there's a growing uncertainty about whether these things matter or whether they're worth fighting for. But not here."

Vance also noted that Hungary has "stood up to the bureaucrats" and "the nihilists." He asked the attendees directly: "Will you do it again? Will you stand against the bureaucrats in Brussels? Will you defend sovereignty and democracy? Will you defend Western civilization? Will you stand for freedom, truth and for the God of our fathers?"

The speech was greeted with great enthusiasm by Orbán supporters present at the rally, especially when the vice president issued a call to action. "Then, my friends, go to the polls on the weekend. Stand with Viktor Orbán because he stands for you and he stands for all these things. God bless Hungary and God bless the United States of America."

Vance's criticism of the European Union

Earlier, at a press conference alongside the Hungarian leader, Vance lashed out at what he called "disgraceful" electoral interference by the European Union in the country.

The vice president also accused bureaucrats in Brussels of trying to "destroy the economy of Hungary," weaken its energy independence and raise costs for Hungarian citizens simply "because they hate this guy," referring to Orbán.