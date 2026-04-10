Orbán accuses his rivals of 'conspiracy' two days before Hungarian election

Published by Israel Duro 10 de abril, 2026

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Friday accused his "opponents" of trying to generate "chaos" and "conspire with foreign intelligence services" in order to challenge the results of Sunday's legislative elections.

The European country with just under 10 million inhabitants will take to the polls with Orbán, 62, seeking a fifth term in office. However, for the first time since coming to power in 2010, this staunch defender of traditional values and family and tireless fighter against the woke agenda, will not open as the favorite. Several polls point to a victory for his conservative and pro-European rival Péter Magyar.

In a message posted on Facebook, Orbán accused his "opponents" of "conspiring with foreign intelligence services" to "seize power." He further claimed there were "threats of violence" against his supporters, "fabricated accusations of electoral fraud" and "pre-organized demonstrations" even before the vote count.

Opposition accuses Washington of trying to influence the polls

The leader of the conservative Tisza Party, Péter Magyar, replied by calling on Hungarians "not to give in to any kind of provocation and to remain calm." He also invited Orbán to "accept" the vote of the Hungarian people with "the calm and dignity that are imposed."

The "ongoing election frauds, carried out for months now by the ruling Fidesz Party, as well as criminal acts, intelligence operations, disinformation and fake news, cannot change the fact that Tisza is going to win this election," he said in a message on Facebook.

Magyar also warned ahead of the visit by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance this week to Hungary of an attempt by Washington to influence the vote. In addition, on Thursday night, U.S. President Donald Trump again threw his support behind Orbán, his main ally in the European Union.

"Hungary: GET OUT AND VOTE FOR VIKTOR ORBÁN. He is a true friend, fighter, and WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Hungary," Trump wrote.