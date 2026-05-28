Florida continues to attract space investments: Blue Origin will invest $600 million in Cape Canaveral

Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de mayo, 2026

Blue Origin will make a $600 million capital investment at Cape Canaveral Spaceport's Rocket Park in Florida. The aerospace transportation company founded by Jeff Bezos plans to build a facility of about 77,000 square meters, primarily dedicated to accelerating production of the New Glenn rocket.

The investment for the so-called 'Project Horizon' is expected to create 500 jobs with an average salary in excess of $98,000 per year.

The investment reinforces the growth of Florida's Space Coast, which in recent years established itself as one of the country's leading aerospace hubs. "Blue Origin’s expansion is proof that when you get the fundamentals right, the best companies bring their best jobs to you," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a statement.

"Florida has created the ideal environment where companies can succeed, scale and keep choosing Florida over and over again—promoting growth that reinforces the state’s position a national leader in advanced manufacturing and aviation and aerospace—bolstering Florida’s Space Coast and beyond," he added.

Dave Limp, CEO of Blue Origin, described the project as "the latest and most ambitious chapter in Blue Origin's decade-long commitment to Florida" In turn, he remarked that since 2015 the company has invested more than $2.3 billion in the Sunshine Stated.

As for New Glenn, it is Blue Origin's largest and most ambitious rocket and was designed to carry satellites, equipment and cargo into space for both private companies and the U.S. government. Unlike traditional rockets, the New Glenn can reuse part of its structure after each mission, which allows it to reduce costs and perform more launches.

The company's bet is to become an increasingly important player in the new space economy, including private business, military contracts and future exploration missions.