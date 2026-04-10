Rutte admits NATO allies were "slow" to support US against Iran

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 9 de abril, 2026

NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, acknowledged Thursday during a Reagan Institute event in Washington DC that some alliance members were "a bit slow" in providing support to the United States after President Donald Trump initiated military action against Iran, in what has become a war of indefinite resolution and is currently in a fragile ceasefire. At the event, Rutte noted that even though allies were not informed in advance about the military offensive against Iran, they have subsequently mobilized to assist the Trump Administration. "When it came time to provide the logistical and other support the United States needed in Iran, some allies were a bit slow, to say the least," he said.

The secretary general's remarks came a day after a meeting he held with Trump at the White House, in a context in which the Republican leader has continued to criticize the alliance for what he considers insufficient support in the early stages of the confrontation with the Iranian theocracy. Shortly after that meeting, Rutte had an interview with CNN in which he praised Trump and even assured that the world "is a safer place" after the attacks against Tehran, which have not only eliminated Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, but also a good part of the military and political leadership of the Iranian dictatorship.

During Thursday's event, Rutte explained that U.S.-NATO cooperation has improved significantly, beyond the initial delays. Despite the initial delays, Rutte emphasized that cooperation has improved. "Almost without exception, allies are doing everything" the Trump administration has requested, he added, stressing that alliance countries have "listened and are responding" to the Republican leader's demands.

Similarly, the secretary acknowledged the frustration expressed by Trump shortly after their meeting, after the Republican leader attacked NATO for failing to provide the United States with support. However, Rutte defended the European allies' response by arguing that much of it has come to meet Washington's expectations. "I sensed his disappointment that he felt that too many allies were not with him," Rutte said, adding that he indicated to Trump that the "majority of Europeans have done what the United States asked for."