Retired US Army Col. Eric Rojo: 'Trump doesn't want an eternal war and is not interested in destroying Iran'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 9 de abril, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Retired U.S. Army Colonel Eric Rojo, with whom she discussed the current ceasefire reached by the United States and Iran, after President Donald Trump threatened to destroy the Persian country.

"Unfortunately the Iranian regime is a liar, they are not interested in negotiating. Let's remember that this war started because they were pretending to negotiate the issue of nuclear change and when President Trump got tired of the lies he started the attack. The president is not interested in a forever war and he is not interested in really destroying the country. He is interested in Iran going back to being a normal country within the Muslim world and the Middle East. It will be possible to say that we won the war when the Strait of Hormuz is a free passage," Rojo said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.