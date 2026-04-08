Netanyahu: US-Iran truce does not mark 'the end of the campaign'

Published by Alejandro Baños 8 de abril, 2026

Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said Wednesday that the temporary ceasefire agreed by the United States and Iran will not condition the military actions carried out against the Islamist regime.

Moreover, Netanyahu noted during an appearance that this truce does not mark "the end of the campaign against Iran."

"Let it be clear: we still have objectives to achieve, and we will achieve them, either through an agreement or by resuming the fighting," the Israeli prime minister said.

"We are prepared to return to combat at any time it is necessary. We still have our finger on the trigger. This is not the end of the campaign, but one more step on the road to achieving all our goals," he added.