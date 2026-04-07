LIVE | Oil prices rise and stock markets post slight gain after Trump's latest threat against Iran

Published by Williams Perdomo 7 de abril, 2026

Oil prices rose Tuesday, while stocks posted a slight, if cautious, advance as investors assessed the latest deadline set by Donald Trump for Iran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz or it would be "decimated."

As the Middle East war entered its sixth week, the U.S. president warned Tehran that its civilian infrastructure would be destroyed if it did not allow ships to pass through the sea lane through which one-fifth of the world's crude oil and gas transits.

These statements came as he and the Islamic republic claimed that the proposal, promoted by international mediators, for a 45-day ceasefire was not yet ready.

Trump told a news conference that "the entire country" of Iran "could be annihilated in a single night, and that night could be as early as tomorrow," if his ultimatum to reopen the strait by 00:00 GMT on Wednesday was not met.

The times correspond to Eastern Standard Time.

03:45 am Critical stage. 00:45 07/04/2026 00:45 07/04/2026 Iran's ambassador to Pakistan, which mediates between Iran and the United States, said Tuesday that efforts to end the war were approaching a "critical" stage.





03:10 am Tehran synagogue destroyed. 00:44 07/04/2026 00:44 07/04/2026 Joint U.S.-Israeli attacks early Tuesday morning "completely destroyed" the Rafi-Nia synagogue in Tehran, local media reported.



Iran has a small Jewish community, most of whom fled after the 1979 Islamic revolution.





03:00 am Israel and Iran exchange fire 00:43 07/04/2026 10:27 07/04/2026 Explosions were heard in some areas of Tehran and in the nearby city of Karaj, Iranian media reported, while the Israeli military announced that it was carrying out a "wave" of airstrikes against Iran.



"A few moments ago explosions were heard in some areas of Tehran and Karaj," local media Fars and Mehr reported on Telegram.



The Israeli military also announced the activation of its air defenses to respond to the missiles fired by Iran.

02:42 am Two killed in Iraqi Kurdistan 00:42 07/04/2026 10:27 07/04/2026 A drone "coming from Iran" killed a couple in Iraqi Kurdistan after crashing into their home, local officials said.



Elsewhere, two explosions were heard near Erbil airport, which hosts advisers to the U.S.-led anti-jihadist coalition, in the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, in the north of the country, an AFP journalist reported.



Hours earlier, air defense systems shot down four missiles headed toward the U.S. consulate in Erbil, a security source told AFP. Politics Bombing imminent? White House negotiators are 'pessimistic' that Iran will agree to open the Strait of Hormuz Joaquín Núñez

02:30 am Iran on Trump's threats 00:41 07/04/2026 00:41 07/04/2026 After U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his threats to raze Iran's infrastructure, an Iranian military spokesman said "rude and arrogant rhetoric" was not influencing his actions.



02:00 am Several explosions in Iran 00:40 07/04/2026 10:27 07/04/2026 According to Iran's Mehr news agency, as well as the Shargh and Ham-Mihan newspapers, the Iranian capital was hit by several explosions on Tuesday.



An AFP reporter confirmed that several explosions were heard coming from the north of the city.